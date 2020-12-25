Bilawal gives nod to candidates for by-elections in Umarkot, Sanghar, Malir

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — Photo: File

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the names of the party candidates for the by-elections in Umarkot, Sanghar and Malir.



The Incharge Media Cell Bilawal House said in this regard that Amir Ali Shah will be the PPP candidate for PS-52, Umarkot-2; while Jam Shabbir Ali will contest the polls for PS-43, Sanghar-3.

He further said that Yousuf Baloch will be the party candidate for PS-88, Malir-2.





