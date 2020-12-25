close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Bilawal gives nod to candidates for by-elections in Umarkot, Sanghar, Malir

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 25, 2020
Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — Photo: File  

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the names of the party candidates for the by-elections in Umarkot, Sanghar and Malir.

The Incharge Media Cell Bilawal House said in this regard that Amir Ali Shah will be the PPP candidate for PS-52, Umarkot-2; while Jam Shabbir  Ali will contest the polls for  PS-43, Sanghar-3.

He further said that Yousuf Baloch will be the party candidate for PS-88, Malir-2. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan