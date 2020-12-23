Prince Philip relinquishes control of Sandringham to Prince Charles at Queen’s decree: report

Queen Elizabeth has taken over control of Sandringham estate from Prince Philip and has decided to hand it over to Prince Charles according to a recent report.



This decision comes shortly after the royals were accused to endangering the life of an owl with their ‘illegal’ trapping mechanisms.

This report was also unearthed by Royal Rota hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson. They touched on the owl killing incident at length and told listeners, "The Queen does run an estate in Sandringham, and that's a working estate, as Buckingham Palace tell us. On that working estate, they have traps to protect the game birds, the pheasants and the partridge. Those traps have caught an owl, which is a protected species. The traps killed it so the police have had to look into this whole issue."

At that point Ms. Robinson joined in and claimed, "There was a photograph of one of the owls that was caught in these traps, it's called a fenn trap. Fenn traps are illegal but they can be used for some specific types of species. They can be used for squirrels and rats and things, but they can't be used if they are going to kill stoats and owls because they are endangered.”

"Actually I was told, when I made some enquiries about this, that there are two pairs of little owls living around this particular area of Sandringham."