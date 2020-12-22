Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family frozen by NAB in money laundering case





LAHORE: The assets of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif have been frozen by the NAB in a money laundering reference.



An accountability court heard on Tuesday the reference against Shehbaz's family and the PML-N leader was presented in court.

"Those who have come to meet Shehbaz Sharif, please leave the room. The noise is interrupting court proceedings, the judge said, expressing the court's displeasure over the chaos that erupted during the court proceedings.

The judge said every question the court has is worth a million dollars.



"If you people don't stop, I will get up and leave," he warned.

The NAB Lahore director-general submitted a report during the proceedings. The report said that NAB had frozen the assets of Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Sulaiman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

Earlier, accountability court Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan had issued a two-page reserved verdict, directing the concerned authorities to present an implementation report over seizing properties of Shehbaz's family assets.

The money laundering reference

Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister, is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organized system of money laundering.

The anti-graft watchdog has nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.