Meesha Shafi is lauding Nighat Dad for standing tall amidst her arduous court war

Music icon Meesha Shafi is all praises for her lawyer Nighat Dad as she showed resilience during her taxing court war against singer Ali Zafar.

Turning to her Twitter, the Waar actor, 39, was all praises for the founder of the Digital Rights Foundation for withstanding the multiple attacks during the court proceedings.

“Out of so many brave lawyers on my legal team who are fighting this long, hard battle, only the woman gets singled out, the woman gets smeared & maligned, the woman is attacked, the woman is snubbed during court proceedings,” Shafi wrote.

“Says a lot about the attackers!” she added before mentioning Dad and adding a crown emoji next to her name.

In April 2018, Shafi publicly accused Zafar of sexual misconduct, claiming that he had harassed her on “more than one occasion.”

Zafar denied the accusations and filed a defamation case against the singer. Separately, Meesha also filed a defamation suit worth Rs2 billion against Zafar for allegedly making false remarks on media that were damaging to her reputation and goodwill.