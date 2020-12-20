Coronavirus takes 80 more lives in last 24 hours across Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government of Pakistan recorded 80 more COVID-19 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing Pakistan's total number of deaths from the infection to 9,330.
As reported by Geo News, a total of 37,206 countrywide COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity ratio of 7%, according to the government's official coronavirus website (covid.gov.pk).
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), out of the 80 people who lost their lives to the disease within a day, 44 were on a ventilator.
Official figures also revealed that 2,615 more people across the country tested positive for the potentially deadly virus within a day, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus to 454,673.
At present, there are a total of 40,553 active coronavirus cases in the country. Since the pandemic broke out, 407,405 people have recovered from the disease.