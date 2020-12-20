Coronavirus takes 80 more lives in last 24 hours across Pakistan

Photo: File

The government of Pakistan recorded 80 more COVID-19 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing Pakistan's total number of deaths from the infection to 9,330.



As reported by Geo News, a total of 37,206 countrywide COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity ratio of 7%, according to the government's official coronavirus website (covid.gov.pk).

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), out of the 80 people who lost their lives to the disease within a day, 44 were on a ventilator.

Official figures also revealed that 2,615 more people across the country tested positive for the potentially deadly virus within a day, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus to 454,673.

At present, there are a total of 40,553 active coronavirus cases in the country. Since the pandemic broke out, 407,405 people have recovered from the disease.