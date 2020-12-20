close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Coronavirus takes 80 more lives in last 24 hours across Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020
Photo: File

The government of Pakistan recorded  80 more COVID-19 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing Pakistan's total number of deaths from the infection to  9,330.

As reported by Geo News,   a total of 37,206 countrywide COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity ratio of 7%, according to the government's official coronavirus website (covid.gov.pk).

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), out of the 80 people who lost their lives to the disease within a day, 44 were on a ventilator.

Official figures also revealed that 2,615 more people across the country tested positive for the potentially deadly virus within a day, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus to 454,673.

At present, there are a total of 40,553 active coronavirus cases in the country. Since the pandemic broke out, 407,405 people have recovered from the disease.

Latest News

More From Pakistan