Sun Dec 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston wins hearts with meaningful post: 'Reminder to give yourself a little love'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Charming actress Jennifer Aniston brought smiles to the faces of her fans as she shared the  words of wisdom ahead of new year.

The 'Friends' alum  shared an inspiration to keep her  fans  ever delighted with her precious words about the pleasant memories of the past.

Taking to Instagram  on Saturday, 'The Morning Show' star  shared an adorable throwback black and white snap  from 'the archives'.

Aniston, 51,  captioned the post: "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there." 

The iconic actress gave her followers the little push what they really  needed to make through what's left of the dumpster fire of a year that has been 2020.

In the picture, the actress  looks in a happy mood, leaning across her bathroom in loose-fitting jean shorts and a bikini top and kissing her own reflection in the mirror.

Jennifer Aniston's post garnered massive likes from fans and fiends as many of the actress’ fellow stars flocked to the comments to bury Aniston with compliments.

