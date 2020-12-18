Afghanistan blast: At least 15 children dead as explosion hits Quran recitation event

Afghan security personnel and volunteers investigate the scene of a blast. AFP/Noor Mohammad/Files

KABUL: A bomb explosion Friday evening left at least 15 children dead and multiple others wounded in the Gelan district of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, the country's interior ministry confirmed.



The bomb had been installed in a motorcycle outside a house, TOLO News reported.

According to AFP, interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian confirmed the blast at a house where a Quran recitation was being held.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred," said Wahedullah Jumazada, the spokesperson for the Ghazni governor.

Ghazni police confirmed the blast and that all those killed in it were children.

No group immediately claimed the attack.