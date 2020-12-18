close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP & Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Afghanistan blast: At least 15 children dead as explosion hits Quran recitation event

World

AFP & Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020
Afghan security personnel and volunteers investigate the scene of a blast. AFP/Noor Mohammad/Files

KABUL: A bomb explosion Friday evening left at least 15 children dead and multiple others wounded in the Gelan district of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, the country's interior ministry confirmed.

The bomb had been installed in a motorcycle outside a house, TOLO News reported.

According to AFP, interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian confirmed the blast at a house where a Quran recitation was being held.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred," said Wahedullah Jumazada, the spokesperson for the Ghazni governor.

Ghazni police confirmed the blast and that all those killed in it were children.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

Latest News

More From World