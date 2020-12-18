MDCAT 2020 result: Students unhappy with PMC

Students appearing in a test. File photo





ISLAMABAD: Even though the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has reissued the results and rectified the errors that were pointed out to them, the students are still frustrated with the regulator.



“PMC is a failed institution. Neither can it make a paper nor announce a result properly,” said the students, hours after the verified results were announced.

The students maintained that they were given out of syllabus questions in the MDCAT exam. They also alleged that the names on the result certificates given to them were also incorrect.

PMC reissues MDCAT 2020 results

The updated result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 was announced by the Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday after several candidates who appeared in the exam had complained of errors in the previous result.

The PMC, in a statement, said that after it released the National MDCAT result on December 16, it received numerous complaints from students that they had erroneously been marked absent.



"Some students also complained that their names and roll numbers did not match," it said.

The commission said that it had taken down the previous result to "ensure that no student was deprived of the correct result".

"The MDCAT result is a computer generated result. Hence, any investigation required it to be taken offline and reverified in its entirety through physical verification of students’ admit cards and examination answer sheets. Therefore, the examination team carried out a detailed scrutiny and reverification process over the last 30 hours," PMC said.

It said that "less than 2% of the total number of students" who took the exam faced these difficulties and submitted complaints to the commission.

According to an earlier announcement by PMC, 121,181 students had attempted the MDACT 2020.