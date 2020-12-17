Rising coronavirus cases lead to smart lockdowns in Karachi, Peshawar

Communters can be seen near Sadar's mobile market in Karachi. — The News/Files

KARACHI/ PESHAWAR: Smart lockdowns have been imposed in Karachi’s District Central and some neighbourhoods in Peshawar following a surge in coronavirus cases after the second wave of the pandemic hit Pakistan.

In Karachi, the lockdown is till December 31, the district administration announced Thursday.

District Central's deputy commissioner said that the lockdown has been placed on the advice of the district health officer.

In the district, only medical and general stores and milk shops will be allowed to remain open. Pillion riding and takeaway and delivery from restaurants will not be allowed and parks and public transport will be closed.



The authorities in Karachi have also marked 21 coronavirus hotspots in District East, 14 in District West, 22 in District Korangi, 13 in District Malir and 21 in District South.

Seven areas of Peshawar under lockdown

In addition, at least seven areas in Peshawar go into a lockdown starting today (Thursday).

According to a notification issued by the district administration, these areas are: Hayatabad, Aslam Dheri, Qandi Raza Khan Road, Malik Shafiq Colony, Larma, Gulshan Rehman Colony and Hazara Colony.

The district administration said that the lockdown will come into effect from 6pm today.