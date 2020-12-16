BTS give a health update on Suga’s rehabilitation after shoulder surgery

BTS recently shed light on the current state of Suga’s health following major shoulder surgery and ARMYs are finally at ease.

The Suga centered bit of the conversation began after ARMYs asked “How’s Yoongi (Suga) doing?” during their AskAnythingChat on YouTube.

RM was the first to jump into the conversation and reveal, "Do you know ‘Sim Sim’ (Korean for 'bored'). He can’t even work on anything because his arm hurts.”

Even Jin added to the conversation by admitting that during their last conversation, “He said he’s not doing anything and just lying in bed.”

J-Hope on the other hand gave fans a deeper glimpse into Suga’s emotional state when he said, “He keeps saying that he really wants to get back to work. He wants to get back in the swing of things so he’s been working hard on rehab.”

Check it out below:



