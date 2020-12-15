PM Imran Khan appreciates social welfare projects of Sultana Foundation in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Prince HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo: Twitter/MOFA

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Saudia Arabia's Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, appreciating the social welfare projects by Sultana Foundation in Pakistan.

Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also the Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, is patron-in-chief of the foundation.



Praising the foundation’s philanthropic ideology, which is aimed at the socioeconomic welfare of the vulnerable segment of society, the prime minister assured support and cooperation in the pursuit of its noble mission.



During the conversation, Prince Sultan conveyed condolences over the sad demise of Dr Naeem Ghani, the late Chairman of Sultana Foundation.



PM Imran also condoled the demise of Dr Naeem Ghani and lauded his selfless devotion to the Foundation throughout his lifetime.

Both officials reaffirmed longstanding, and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.