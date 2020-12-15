COVID-19: Trend of lavish weddings diminishes in India

Photo: AFP/File

NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect cities, towns, and villages across the globe with a series of lockdowns and micro-lockdowns, people's lifestyles and day-t0-day activities have also significantly changed, including the trend of holding lavish weddings in India.

According to a report by NDTV, the costliest lavish weddings already planned for the current year were solemnised in a simple way amid the presence of a few people. Resultantly, the industries associated with the business of weddings have suffered considerable losses.

The report said that in wedding ceremonies where thousands of guests were likely to be invited were attended by a maximum of 25 people, adding that most of the invitees participated online through digital applications.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Delhi had started rising towards the end of October, breaking previous records. On November 11, the city saw 8,593 new cases, an all-time high. Consequently, the number of beds in hospitals drastically dropped, even being reduced to zero in some cases.