KU issues BCom form submission schedule

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) has issued a schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for BCom (Regular) Part-I or II, or both parts for Annual Examination 2020, a statement said Tuesday.



KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, in the statement, said that the varsity is now providing an online payment facility for submitting fees throughout the country.

The candidates appearing for BCom Part-I or II would pay Rs6,725 as a fee, while candidates of BCom both parts would submit a fee of Rs11,850, he said.

Dr Hussain said that candidates could submit online the fee until December 31, 2020, at any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP, and Sindh Bank Limited. The candidates can download the examination form from the official website (www.uok.edu.pk), said Dr Hussain, and warned them that incomplete forms would not be entertained at all.



Students have been directed by the university to attach fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and fill their examination forms through their respective colleges.

Meanwhile, candidates who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier could appear in the Annual Examination 2020 after submitting Rs3,000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee.



They would be required to appear as per the existing syllabus.