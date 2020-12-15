SNL: Machine Gun Kelly praises Pete Davidson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday praised Pete Davidson for nailing his look on SNL on NBC.
The Cleveland rapper was reacting to a tweet by one of his fans who had shared his picture with Pete Davidson as MGK.
"Pete Davidson as Machine Gun Kelly," the user wrote.
Retweeting the picture, MGK wrote "nailed it".
MGK fans also praised the comedian for his make up and acting skills.