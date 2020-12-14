Are YouTube, Gmail down in Pakistan and across the world?

Representational image. — AFP/Files

Pakistanis on Monday were unable to access the video-sharing platform YouTube, as the social media site said that "Something was wrong".



There is, however, no official comment on the development so far. However, various news sites, both local and international, started reporting that the popular platforms had stopped working across the world.

Furthermore, Gmail has also become inaccessible for users around the world.

"We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service," the message from the site reads.

The outage has apparently affected all of Google’s services — Gmail, Google Drive and its other products were also experiencing issues.

The Google search page, however, was working as normal.

Google was hit by significant outage in August, which also took down its suite of online services and YouTube. Its products also experienced a smaller outage last month.

More to follow...