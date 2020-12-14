Pakistan power tariff up by Rs1.11 per unit: NEPRA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's power tariff has increased by Rs1.11 per unit, according to the recent fuel adjustment rates issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Monday

The increase will be collected in December bills, Nepra said. It is, however, not applicable on electricity prices charged by K- Electric.



Lifeline consumers are also unaffected by the new power tariff.



The authority said during the period, the production cost of electricity was Rs3.95 per unit while the reference cost of electricity in September was Rs2.84 per unit.