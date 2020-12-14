Drug smugglers detained at Islamabad Airport

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force detained two passengers at the Islamabad Airport for trying to smuggle drugs.

According to a story by Geo News, the two passengers, namely Naqeeb Akhtar and Muhammad Munir, were travelling to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia, via flight SV 888.

During the process of passengers' screening, security forces at the airport found that the two of them had hidden drugs inside their stomach. They were immediately detained thereafter and sent to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station for a detailed probe.

Airport sources further revealed that Naqeeb belongs to Sargodha, while Muhammad Munir hails from Mandi Bahauddin. Further investigation regarding the matter is currently underway.

