Maryam Nawaz urges attendees to wear masks during Lahore rally

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has asked the attendees of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally to wear masks as responsible citizens.
Taking her request to Twitter, the PML-N leader urged the participants to wear masks to ensure their own safety and the well-being of their loved ones during what she called would be a "historic jalsa".
"Dear All, as responsible citizens, please remember to wear a mask for your own safety and that of your dear ones, at all times, before, during and after what is going to Insha’Allah a historic jalsa," Maryam said in a tweet.
The opposition parties, under the banner of PDM, will put up their last power show in Lahore today.
A large stage has been established on the steps of Minar-e-Pakistan for the leadership while chairs are being set up on the ground at the forefront.