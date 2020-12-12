Illegal sale of govt land: NAB launches investigation against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau after a complaint was filed stating that the government transport service illegally sold expensive land to the JUI-F chief at a low price.

A NAB source said 64 Kanal government land is said to have been sold to the JUI-F chief during after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department.

The land was worth Rs14 million, but illegally sold to Fazl for Rs4 million, the NAB source said.

But Attaur Rehman, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief, says this is a lie, Geo News reported.

He said the investigation will go into the dustbin just as all other NAB investigations have.

In September, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Fazl to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.



In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP had stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.