Melania Trump not on the same page as Donald Trump, wants to 'go home'

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump. — Pinterest/Files

Melania Trump, if US media reports are to be believed, does not share the same enthusiasm for the White House as her husband and apparently, just wants "to go home" after Trump's loss to Joe Biden.

American media has reported that the first lady is not keen on continuing life at the White House despite her husband's keen interest in taking another shot at the presidency in 2024.

According to US media reports, while Trump rallied against the election results and his wife supported him in public, she secretly tasked an emissary with finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and allocation for post-White House activities.

This means that the first lady has already decided to pack her bags and is wondering what her next venture is going to be.

"She just wants to go home," said a source familiar with Melania Trump's state of mind. When asked as to how she felt about Trump taking another shot at the US presidency in 2024, the source added: "That might not go over well."

The first lady's chief of staff, on the other hand, pointed to Melania Trump's recent list of activities, adding that she was busy with her official duties and recent events had proven that.

"Mrs. Trump is focused on her role as first lady. Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the White House by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion," said Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham.

"She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated Rose Garden. Her office just revealed this year's Christmas décor. Her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States."

Will Donald Trump have another go at the US presidency in 2024 after he is forced to relinquish the office to Biden? If yes, the bigger question is — will Melania Trump be standing by him?