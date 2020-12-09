Princess Diana once left Prince Charles mesmerized with her special Royal Opera performance

Princess Diana once reportedly orchestrated an entire performance at the Royal Opera to entertain for Prince Charles.



The princess’s song of choice was Billy Joel's Uptown Girl and was performed alongside dancer Wayne Sleep.

Mr. Sleep recalled the entire event with great nostalgia and admitted to The Guardian, “We met in a rehearsal studio in west London. She was in leg-warmers and a leotard.”

“My first thought was, she’s too tall to dance with me, I’ll be a laughing stock: I’m 5ft 2in and she’s 5ft 11in. But I soon realised she had a good sense of humour, and that we could have some fun with our height difference. She’d already decided on the music: Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl."

Their routine included an incorporation of numerous genres, from ballet to kick line and even jazz.

Mr. Sheep even recalled how the Princess admitted at the time, “Now I understand the buzz you get from performing.”

“But on the day of the performance, Diana’s appearance on stage surprised everyone and it was palpable. The audience gasped when Diana appeared, as if they’d all taken one huge breath.”

"At one point, I pirouetted and she pushed me down; then I carried her across the stage. I remember thinking, 'Don’t drop the future Queen of England.”

However, the one thing many may not have known at the time was that her entire motivation behind hosting such an extravagant performance was surprising Prince Charles. Mr. Sheep explained that Diana “loved it, but was most thrilled we’d kept it secret from Charles."