Sun Dec 06, 2020
PM Imran Khan terms Gilgit-Baltistan 'one of my favorite places on earth'

A scenic view of Gilgit-Baltistan. — Twitter/Imran Khan/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan is "one of my favorite places on earth", Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday in a post on Twitter.

In his Twitter post, the premier shared four photographs from the northern region, showing the mesmerising colours that have taken over Gilgit-Baltistan in its entirety ahead of winters.

"Everywhere, there are hundreds of colours spread in Gilgit-Baltistan before the onset of winter," PM Imran wrote.

"This region is one of my favorite places on earth," he added.

PM Imran had recently visited the region extensively in the follow-up to the Gilgit-Baltistan elections earlier this year, following which PTI formed a majority government there.

