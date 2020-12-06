Shah Faisal Mosque's hall sealed over violation of coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad's iconic Faisal Mosque. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad on Sunday sealed the inner hall of Shah Faisal Mosque because of the violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) going on at the site.

According to details obtained by Geo News, congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque.



The decision was taken after precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers two days ago, the administration confirmed.

As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126.

Throughout the country, 41,645 tests were conducted on December 5, while 58 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country.