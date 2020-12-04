close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

BTS’s RM, Suga make the Top 10 as Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 04, 2020
BTS’s RM, Suga make the Top 10 as Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters

BTS’s Suga and RM bag yet another accolade after making it into the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100.

Suga and RM made it into the list as Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list and ARMYs are over the moon with this development.

This accomplishment comes just days after BTS’s BE album took international media by storm and became a number 1 hit on Billboard’s 200.

This time around, the group’s most mellifluous vocalists have been cherry picked and added into the mix and the list showcases RM on third while Suga sits snuggly at number 9th.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment