BTS’s RM, Suga make the Top 10 as Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters

BTS’s Suga and RM bag yet another accolade after making it into the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100.



Suga and RM made it into the list as Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list and ARMYs are over the moon with this development.

This accomplishment comes just days after BTS’s BE album took international media by storm and became a number 1 hit on Billboard’s 200.

This time around, the group’s most mellifluous vocalists have been cherry picked and added into the mix and the list showcases RM on third while Suga sits snuggly at number 9th.

Check it out below:



