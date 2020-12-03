Supergirl actress amasses 4.5 million followers after 'controversial' campaign

Melissa Benoist aka Supergirl emerged as one of the staunch opponents of President Donald Trump during the recently held US Presidential election.

The actress who occasionally shared photos and videos to her Instagram regularly used her account to gather support for Joe Biden who emerged victorious in the elections.

While The Supergirl actress was praised by her colleagues in the entertainment industry and the Democrats for being vocal in support of Biden, supporters of the US president accused her of "politically influencing her fan base".

She did not respond to criticism on Instagram. In her last social media post, Melissa congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

"Wowee WOW. Congratulations @joebiden and @kamalaharris !!!!! so much joy and so much work to be done," she had captioned her post.

While she enjoyed a huge following on Instagram before the polls, criticis say her followers reportedly increased exponentially in the run up to the election.

The actress has now crossed 4.5 million followers on Instagram.



