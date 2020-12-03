close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Hailie Jade: Eminem's daughter returns to social media offering no reason for her long absence

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

Hailie Jade's fans heaved a sigh of relief after she returned to Instagram following her 'mysterious" absence from social media .

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday the social star posed a mirror selfie after a six  month break and captioned it: " Does the explanation “2020” work for everyone here?"

Fans of the Eminem's daughter were left worried after her "disappearance" from Instagram since May.

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, has made a good name for herself in the world of social media.

The social media influencer is followed by over two million people on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos as well as information regarding her projects.

Latest News

More From Entertainment