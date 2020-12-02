Here's how you can get rid of the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper

WhatsApp's logo can be seen on in this illustration. — AFP/Files

WhatsApp — the social media app which has more than two billion users — recently introduced out a new option through which people can choose separate wallpapers for each chat.

Facebook said that the updates would be available to users this week, however, some iOS WhatsApp users have seen them appear in the app already, according to The Verge.

WhatsApp is also introducing more colours for the default doodle wallpaper. Meanwhile, all wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as the users desire.

Now, here's how you can avail the option:

Change WhatsApp wallpapers on Android:

- Open a chat on WhatsApp

- Select the three-dot "..." menu

- Tap the “Select Wallpaper” option

- Now, select your custom wallpaper

Change WhatsApp wallpapers on iOS:

- Open a chat on WhatsApp

- Select the group or chat's title/name

- Tap the “Wallpaper & Sound” option



- Now, select your custom wallpaper