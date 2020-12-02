Here's how you can get rid of the old WhatsApp chat wallpaper

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WhatsApp — the social media app which has more than two billion users — recently introduced out a new option through which people can choose separate wallpapers for each chat.
Facebook said that the updates would be available to users this week, however, some iOS WhatsApp users have seen them appear in the app already, according to The Verge.
WhatsApp is also introducing more colours for the default doodle wallpaper. Meanwhile, all wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as the users desire.
Change WhatsApp wallpapers on Android:
- Open a chat on WhatsApp
- Select the three-dot "..." menu
- Tap the “Select Wallpaper” option
- Now, select your custom wallpaper
Change WhatsApp wallpapers on iOS:
- Open a chat on WhatsApp
- Select the group or chat's title/name
- Tap the “Wallpaper & Sound” option
- Now, select your custom wallpaper