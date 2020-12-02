Virat Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 12,000 ODI runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reached a unique milestone on Wednesday as he became the fastest player among a handful of cricketers to reach 12,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

The 32-year-old achieved the feat during the ongoing match between Australia and India being played in the Australian capital in Canberra today.

The milestone was first reported by website Cricinfo during his 63-run innings.



Kohli became the the fastest to reach the feat in number of years and innings. He reached the milestone in 12 years 106 days and 242 matches.

Other greats that had reached the milestone include Kholi's fellow Indian Sachin Tendulkar, Australia great Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakarra, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene.