Pakistan, China explore new avenues of cooperation

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, called on Governor of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Lan Tianli to review bilateral relations and explore new avenues of economic and commercial cooperation between Pakistan and Guangxi.

Pakistan is participating as a special partner of cooperation in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO).

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 17th session of CAEXPO held in Nanning, Guangxi, Governor Lan highly evaluated the special bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China as exemplified by President Arif Alvi’s speech at CAEXPO’s inaugural ceremony and his visit to Beijing in March to show solidarity during early days of the pandemic.

In spirit of this unmatched goodwill and President Xi’s instructions, Governor Lan expressed the desire to strengthen all round cooperation with Pakistan in the economic, cultural and educational fields.

Because of its strategic location at the centre of China’s New International Land Sea Corridor and a robust economy with compatible pillar industries, Guangxi could play an important role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan by utilizing the platform of CAEXPO.



The Governor said that he had visited Pakistan Pavilion at the CAEXPO and was impressed with the range and quality of products displayed. Guangxi, he added, was ready to expand educational and technical cooperation with Pakistan noting the presence of nearly one thousand Pakistan students in Guangxi universities and several scientists in the research institutes.

Ambassador Haque reciprocated the Governor’s sentiments about China-Pakistan “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership” and the important role that Guangxi could play in further cementing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Conveying satisfaction over the successful completion of infrastructure and energy mega-projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ambassador Haque said that CPEC phase II is prioritizing projects of industrial relocation, agricultural research and socio-economic development.



In this context, the Ambassador called for Guangxi companies to establish manufacturing units in Pakistan’s SEZs in the areas of its strength such as food processing, wood processing, pharmaceuticals and automobiles.

To enhance trade with Guangxi and CAEXPO region, Ambassador Haque apprised of his proposal to set up a Permanent Pakistan Pavilion in the Free Trade Zone of Nanning.

He also proposed cultural exchanges and sister city relationships as part of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year and invited the Governor to visit Pakistan at a time of his convenience.