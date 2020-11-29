Man runs over traffic warden in Lahore after being asked to stop

A Lahore man ran over a traffic warden near the provincial capital's Jail Road after the police officer asked him to pull over, Geo News reported Saturday.



The warden, in a bid to save himself, jumped on the car's bonnet while the man kept racing the vehicle and shortly after left the police officer on the roadside and sped away.



According to the warden, named Wasim, he had asked the driver to stop his car as the vehicle's windows were tinted black.

Fortunately, the warden did not suffer any injuries during the event.



Police have registered a case against the unidentified car owner at the complaint of the warden and initiated a search for the person.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hammad Abid said those who take the law into their own hands would be dealt with "an iron fist".