Donald Trump and Melania mocked for small table, dull Christmas tree

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were mocked by social media users on Friday for the "tiny table" that Trump sat on and the undecorated Christmas tree in the background.

Social media focused on the small desk on which Trump was sitting and the Christmas tree in the background, that looked anything but like a Christmas tree, bereft of decorations.

Twitter users referred to Melania Trump's leaked audio recording in which she had expressed her dislike of decorating the White House for Christmas.

In his speech, Trump said he would leave the White House if the electoral college votes for the Democratic president-elect, Joe Biden. Unfortunately for the president, Twitter instead chose to focus on his desk and the tree more.