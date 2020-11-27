Ivanka Trump, husband will not move to New York over fears of being rejected: report

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (left) and her husband Jared Kushner. — AFP/Files

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have decided not to move back to New York as the incumbent president's term ends.

The Trumps know that after Donald Trump's controversial and divisive presidency, they may no longer be welcomed back into New York's elite scene with open arms.

According to foreign media reports, Ivanka and Jared Kushner — both close advisers to the US president — know this very well and it is for this very reason, are deciding to shift to New Jersey.

The couple are reportedly planning to retreat to their “cottage” on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey – an hour from Manhattan.

The NYT and other publications have unearthed their plans to upgrade their New Jersey home by adding a spa and yoga complex, move a heliport and insert four pickleball (a sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton) courts in it.

The new plans for the lavish mansion also include an expanded master bedroom, bathroom and dressing room; two new bedrooms; a study and a ground floor veranda – aligning the home with the $5 million residence they rent for $15,000 a month in Washington’s Kalorama.

Brand management mogul Donny Deutsch said Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may face "a harder time" than the US president in New York.

"He’s despicable but larger than life. Those two are the hapless minions who went along," he said.

Jill Kragman, a prominent Upper East Side figure, said she had fantasized for days about the couple returning to New York only so they could be treated the way they deserved to be treated.

"I have had visions of Ivanka with her thousand-dollar hair and makeup trying to show up at the opera like that and getting ejected," she said. "The poetic justice is that coming to New York would put them in a kind of prison already."

One of Ivanka Trump's former friends told Vanity Fair that "everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them in private and public will steer clear" of the couple.