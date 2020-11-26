close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake essaying his role in a biopic

Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake playing him in his biopic

Barak Obama is giving a nod of approval to the artist he wants to portray him on silver screens--in case a biopic on him is ever made.

During an interview with Complex magazine’s 360 With Speedy Morman, the 59-year-old was on-board the idea of Canadian rapper Drake essaying him in his biopic.

“I will say this — Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That’s a talented, talented brother. If the time comes and he’s ready, you know…,” said Obama after being suggested the rapper should play him.

And it looks like Obama won’t be the only one elated with the casting as he went on to reveal: “He has more importantly my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Obama has been a fan of the rapper since quite some time, as indicated by him through his 2020 summer playlist which included his hits.

