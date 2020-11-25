Bakhtawar Bhutto engagement preparations underway

Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)/via The News

KARACHI: With only a couple of days left till Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's engagement on Friday, preparations for the event are underway, sources informed Geo News.



Tthe ceremony will be held in the open area of the Bilawal House Karachi, confirmed sources.

A catering committee has been set up for the event, with sources saying the company's staff will also undergo the coronavirus testing process. A team tasked with decorations will complete all the work by Thursday night, they added.

Moreover, sources disclosed that the family members of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's husband-to-be, Mahmood Chaudhry, are arriving in Karachi tomorrow (Thursday).

A group of employees of the Bilawal House Karachi have been selected to entertain Chaudhry's family, the sources said, adding that PPP co-chairperson and former president, Asif Ali Zardari, is monitoring all the arrangements for the event.

It was also revealed that guests would be asked to ensure they fully comply with the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Samples of the Bilawal House staffers and the security personnel were taken for their coronavirus tests, the sources said, after an aide of the PPP chairperson contracted COVID-19.

Sources had earlier revealed that according to the new directives, no member of the Bilawal House Karachi staff was be allowed inside unless and until they underwent a coronavirus PCR test.

The development came as Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's political secretary, Jameel Soomro, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Soomro confirmed to Geo News last night that he had indeed contracted COVID-19. "I got tested after returning from Gilgit and the result came back positive," he said.

A spokesperson for the Bilawal House Karachi said the PPP boss had also given a sample for his test as well, the report of which was expected tomorrow.

Bilawal Bhutto has gone into self-isolation as a precaution, the spokesperson added.