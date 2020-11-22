TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio lands in trouble after controversial dance in viral video

Hell broke loose after Dixie D'Amelio's viral video which has made her followers cancel her

Famed TikToker Dixie D'Amelio continues to fall into the deep abyss of notoriety controversy after controversy.

She was recently cancelled for showing disrespect towards private chef Aaron May, for which she received backlash from fellow TikTok stars, including Trisha Paytas.

Responding to Paytas, Dixie shot a video wherein she can be seen dancing to the N-word. She captioned her post, "I couldn't find the sound for this dance so I chose a random one. Hope that's okay!! Anyways let's get back to the RENEGADE!!"

Hell broke loose after Dixie's insensitivity, leading her followers to shun her on the video-sharing app.

After the backlash, she deleted the clip and apologised for her action, "i posted a tiktok with the intention of making a point that didn't need to be made," she wrote shared on Twitter on Friday night.

"i took it down and i sincerely apologize for posting it in the first place and am so thankful for everyone. i'm wishing you all a great weekend and thank you again for the love and support," she added.

In the comments, she added, "nah it was dumb and tone deaf of me."

Responding to the matter, Paytas slammed Dixie saying, "@dixiedamelio I said this 10 years ago and have since apologized numerous times. u danced and smiled to it YESTERDAY! where's ur apology ?? Not cool in 2020 girl."