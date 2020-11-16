Lahore man arrested for allegedly raping, killing minor girl

The arrested suspect was being interrogated, SP Saad Aziz said. The News/Files

LAHORE: Police on Sunday confirmed that a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a minor girl who lived in his neighbourhood here in the city's Baghbanpura neighbourhood, with sources claiming the suspect had abducted the child to rape her.

However, police said they will not comment on whether the motive behind the abduction was rape until a post-mortem report of the seven-year-old's body confirmed the sexual abuse.

The sources also informed Geo News that the suspect killed the minor girl to hide his identity.

The superintendent of police (SP) for Cantt, Saad Aziz, said the suspect "is married and a neighbour of the slain girl". A case of kidnapping was registered the same day the seven-year-old went missing, he added.

The arrested suspect is being interrogated, Aziz said.

A spokesperson for Cantt Division police said SP Aziz had reached out to the family and assured full cooperation. Perpetrators of child abuse will be dealt with with an iron fist, he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, directing Lahore's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh to submit a report on the alleged rape and murder.

Expressing regret over the incident, Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected family. Justice will be provided at all costs, he assured them.

Those behind the tragic incident should be brought to book immediately, the chief minister said.

Following the chief minister taking notice, SP Aziz and the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) for Baghbanpura had visited the crime scene.