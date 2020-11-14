Megan Fox's 'embarrassing' picture continues to amuse fans

A childhood picture of Megan Fox still continue to receive funny reactions from her fans even though the actress had posted it on Twitter almost seven years ago.

She is followed by over 1.2 million people on Twitter where she had posted the picture.



The caption accompanying the childhood picture of the "Transformers" actress left her fans in split.

While fans thought she looked cute, the actress found it 'embarrassing' because she had no idea what her parents were thinking while choosing outfits for their photo.

"So while everyone else lived in the 80s my family was living in the Wild West??Do you have embarrassing family photos?," she wrote on Twitter.

