Fri Nov 13, 2020
Web Desk
November 14, 2020

Megan Fox's 'embarrassing' picture continues to amuse fans

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 14, 2020

A childhood picture of Megan Fox still continue to  receive funny reactions from her fans  even though the actress had posted it on Twitter  almost seven years ago.

She is followed by over 1.2 million people on Twitter  where she had posted the picture.

The caption accompanying the childhood picture of the "Transformers" actress left her fans in split.

While fans thought she looked cute, the actress found it 'embarrassing' because she had no idea what her parents were thinking while choosing outfits for their photo.

"So while everyone else lived in the 80s my family was living in the Wild West??Do you have embarrassing family photos?," she wrote on Twitter.

