Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Himachal Pradesh home

Bollywood actor Asif Basra. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@filmfare

Bollywood actor Asif Basra has been found dead at his residence in the Himachal Pradesh state, Indian media reported on Thursday.

Hindustan Times, citing SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan, said that a forensic team has arrived at the location and the death is being investigated.

According to media reports, the actor had been living in a rented house in Kangra district's McLeodganj area for the past five years.



Acting career



Basra's IMDB profile states that he was born in Amravati on July 27, 1967. He moved to Mumbai in 1989 to pursue a career in acting.



His acting career began in 1998 with the TV series Woh. His latest project was the Disney+ Hotstar series Hostage.

He has also starred in a number of popular Indian films including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Jab We Met and Kai Po Che.

Basra also worked with foreign productions such as the 2006 movie Outsourced (United States), Tandoori Love (Switzerland/ Germany) and One Night with the King (United States) with Omar Sharif and Peter O'Toole.

Entertainment industry reacts



Sachin Krishn, director of Hostages Season 2, was completely taken aback by the news. Speaking to Indian Express, he said: “I am stunned by the news. I don’t know the full facts. He was such a jovial person on sets. In fact, we used to envy his life because he would stay in the hills and come to Mumbai only to shoot. He was not only a fine actor but more importantly, a beautiful person. It feels like a personal loss.”



Indian film director Hansal Mehta expressed disbelief at the actor's sudden death, saying: "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."



Fellow actor Manoj Bajpayee was also left bewildered. "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before lockdown!!! Oh my God!!!" he wrote.







More to follow.

