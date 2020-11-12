close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
November 12, 2020

Sajal Ali shines with ethereal elegance in captivating new getup

Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Sajal Ali shines with ethereal elegance in captivating new getup

Pakistani actress and  social media sensation Sajal Ali has left her fan base gushing with a new sun-kissed mirror selfie over on Instagram.

The picture features the Pakistani sweetheart standing next to a mirror in a fully decked out ensemble that is easily glam enough to paint the town red.

The actress further had on a red beret, a black coat and a checkered middle piece that peeked out through the coat opening.

Sajal even appeared to take her French look a bit further by adding a turtle neck sweater underneath it all and a peachy lip to tie it all together.

Check it out below:

