Sajal Ali shines with ethereal elegance in captivating new getup

Pakistani actress and social media sensation Sajal Ali has left her fan base gushing with a new sun-kissed mirror selfie over on Instagram.

The picture features the Pakistani sweetheart standing next to a mirror in a fully decked out ensemble that is easily glam enough to paint the town red.

The actress further had on a red beret, a black coat and a checkered middle piece that peeked out through the coat opening.

Sajal even appeared to take her French look a bit further by adding a turtle neck sweater underneath it all and a peachy lip to tie it all together.

Check it out below:







