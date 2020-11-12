Sajal Ali shines with ethereal elegance in captivating new getup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress and social media sensation Sajal Ali has left her fan base gushing with a new sun-kissed mirror selfie over on Instagram.
The picture features the Pakistani sweetheart standing next to a mirror in a fully decked out ensemble that is easily glam enough to paint the town red.
The actress further had on a red beret, a black coat and a checkered middle piece that peeked out through the coat opening.
Sajal even appeared to take her French look a bit further by adding a turtle neck sweater underneath it all and a peachy lip to tie it all together.