Imran Abbas joining politics?

After spell-binding fans with his ramp walk, Pakistani actor and model, Imran Abbass has now amazed his fans with his striking pose inside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star can be seen standing all upright wearing a green dazzling blazer with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's picture in the background.

"Where they write the fate of our nation," Abbass submitted the caption on Instagram.

In another picture, he was seen standing outside the parliament and hinted at working on some new project.

"Thank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning."











Recently, the actor posted a picture with famed Turkish actor Cem Uçan as they were spotted rubbing shoulders recently over a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old actor who is known for his role as Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to his Instagram and shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star.

“THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER,” wrote Uçan on Instagram as he shared a photo of the two superstars striking a pose.