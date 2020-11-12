close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Imran Abbas joining politics?

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Imran Abbass can be seen standing all upright wearing a green dazzling blazer. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@imran Abbass

After spell-binding fans with his ramp walk, Pakistani actor and model, Imran Abbass has now amazed his fans with his striking pose inside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star can be seen standing all upright wearing a green dazzling blazer with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's picture in the background.

"Where they write the fate of our nation," Abbass submitted the caption on  Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Where they write fate of our nation. Pakistan Zindabad. #pakistan

A post shared by (@imranabbas.official) on

In another  picture,  he was seen standing outside the parliament  and  hinted  at working on some new project.

"Thank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning."


View this post on Instagram

Thank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning.

A post shared by (@imranabbas.official) on


Recently, the actor posted a picture with famed Turkish actor Cem Uçan as they were spotted rubbing shoulders recently over a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old actor who is known for his role as Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to his Instagram and shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star.

“THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER,” wrote Uçan on Instagram as he shared a photo of the two superstars striking a pose.

Latest News

More From Pakistan