Shoaib Akhtar reminisces 'healthy competition' between himself and Brett Lee

The fastest bowler in the world, Shoaib Akhtar, reminisced playing alongside another legendary pacer, Bret Lee, in an Instagram post.
Australia's Lee was often pegged as a fierce competitor to the "Rawalpindi Express" - both pacers were known as kings of fast bowling in the cricket world.
"It was great playing in the same era as [Brett Lee]," wrote Akhtar. "That healthy competition between us was very positive for both of us."
Other modern-day fast bowlers who came close to matching the speed of Akhtar's spectacular fast bowling include Australia’s Shaun Tait (161.1 km/h), Brett Lee (161.1 km/h), and Mitchell Starc (160.4 km/h). Shoaib Akhtar’s record, however, remains unbroken.