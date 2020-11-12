Shoaib Akhtar reminisces 'healthy competition' between himself and Brett Lee

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Australia's fast bowler Brett Lee (R). Photo: AFP

The fastest bowler in the world, Shoaib Akhtar, reminisced playing alongside another legendary pacer, Bret Lee, in an Instagram post.

Australia's Lee was often pegged as a fierce competitor to the "Rawalpindi Express" - both pacers were known as kings of fast bowling in the cricket world.

"It was great playing in the same era as [Brett Lee]," wrote Akhtar. "That healthy competition between us was very positive for both of us."

Other modern-day fast bowlers who came close to matching the speed of Akhtar's spectacular fast bowling include Australia’s Shaun Tait (161.1 km/h), Brett Lee (161.1 km/h), and Mitchell Starc (160.4 km/h). Shoaib Akhtar’s record, however, remains unbroken.

