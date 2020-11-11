close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Multiple workers at Karachi airport contract coronavirus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
An airport staff member checking a traveller's temperature upon arrival at the Jinnah International airport in Karachi. — AFP

KARACHI: Several Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees working at the Jinnah International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

The country recorded more than 1,700 new infections on Wednesday, according to data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to reports, the civil aviation employees have isolated themselves at home for 14 days, with their duties handed over to other employees.

Last week, the CAA Hyderabad Training Institute was sealed after 27 new cases of coronavirus surfaced.

Latest News

More From Pakistan