Multiple workers at Karachi airport contract coronavirus

An airport staff member checking a traveller's temperature upon arrival at the Jinnah International airport in Karachi. — AFP

KARACHI: Several Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees working at the Jinnah International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.



The country recorded more than 1,700 new infections on Wednesday, according to data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to reports, the civil aviation employees have isolated themselves at home for 14 days, with their duties handed over to other employees.

Last week, the CAA Hyderabad Training Institute was sealed after 27 new cases of coronavirus surfaced.