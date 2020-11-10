Cardi B shares steamy video with husband Offset after calling off divorce

Cardi B, who recently decided to call off divorce proceedings, has shared a steamy video to celebrate her reconciliation with husband Offset.



The rapper has forgiven the Migos star after she filed for divorce in September claiming she did not want to be cheated on again.



The celebrities were seen snuggling up together in a PDA packed Instagram post, showing Cardi parading for the camera while sucking a lollipop.

The 28-year-old singer appeared to be wearing tiny outfit as she cuddled up her husband, with whom she shares daughter Kulture.



Cardi wrote: 'We worked real hard today.'

It comes after she officially filed to call off the divorce less than two months after she set the wheels motion by branding their marriage 'irretrievably broken.'



It's not the first time Cardi has done a U-turn on her decision to leave the star.

In 2018 she dumped Offset amid rumours he'd been unfaithful, only to take him back two months later.

However while she has given her a marriage another chance, Cardi has still left the door open for another separation.