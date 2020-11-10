close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 10, 2020

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal's 'bike ride' picture on Instagram will melt your heart

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 10, 2020

Pakistani actress Sana Javed is loving every bit of her married life with husband Umair Jaswal, it seems.

Umair Jaswal took to Instagram to share a picture of the couple. In the post, Sana Javed can be seen wearing a helmet and sitting behind her husband, Umair Jaswal, as the two pose for the camera.

"Making her fall in love with Islamabad," wrote Jaswal. "Bike rides and winter sun."

Fans of the two celebrities were sent into a frenzy when they both posted a picture on their Instagram from their wedding last month and wrote: "Alhamdullilah". Jaswal responded to Javed's Insta post with a sweet caption of 'MashAllah'.


