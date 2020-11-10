Man kills differently-abled 14-year-old after being confronted for raping her, say police

Representational image. — The News/Files

A suspect in Nowshera's Mian Isa area has killed his differently-abled cousin after it was discovered that he had raped her, police said Monday.



According to the Divisional Police Officer, the deceased girl's mother had taken her to a hospital after her she had fallen sick.

At the hospital, the doctor said that the girl was pregnant, upon which the girl informed her mother that a relative's son had raped her, the police officer said.

Search underway

When the mother took the daughter to the relative's house, the suspect — in a fit of rage — killed the girl, the police officer said.

The suspect had escaped after the incident and that the search for him was underway, confirmed police.

