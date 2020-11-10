Man kills differently-abled 14-year-old after being confronted for raping her, say police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A suspect in Nowshera's Mian Isa area has killed his differently-abled cousin after it was discovered that he had raped her, police said Monday.
According to the Divisional Police Officer, the deceased girl's mother had taken her to a hospital after her she had fallen sick.
At the hospital, the doctor said that the girl was pregnant, upon which the girl informed her mother that a relative's son had raped her, the police officer said.
When the mother took the daughter to the relative's house, the suspect — in a fit of rage — killed the girl, the police officer said.
The suspect had escaped after the incident and that the search for him was underway, confirmed police.