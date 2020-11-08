'Hum teen': Bushra Ansari fondly remembers good times with late Moin Akhtar, Anwar Maqsood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned Pakistani star Bushra Ansari posted a photo on Instagram along with famed entertainers Anwar Maqsood, and Moin Akhtar — who left this world in 2011.
In her Instagram post, Bushra Ansari said: "Hum teen (we three) ...Moin Akhtar!!!! Miss u a lot."
Moin Akhtar ruled the hearts of millions in Pakistan and around the world for over four decades during his career as an actor.
The legendary comedian was a multi-talented artist with a beautiful voice and command over various languages. He was known for having a way with words, and wrote, directed and produced numerous shows which rose to fame.
Moin Akhtar was also a recipient of the highest civilian honours, the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.