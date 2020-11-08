close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
November 8, 2020

'Hum teen': Bushra Ansari fondly remembers good times with late Moin Akhtar, Anwar Maqsood

(L to R) Moin Akhtar, Anwar Maqsood, and Bushra Ansari. — Instagram/Ansari.Bushra

Renowned Pakistani star Bushra Ansari posted a photo on Instagram along with famed entertainers Anwar Maqsood, and Moin Akhtar — who left this world in 2011.

In her Instagram post, Bushra Ansari said: "Hum teen (we three) ...Moin Akhtar!!!! Miss u a lot."

Hum teen ...moin Akhtar!!!! Miss u a lot.

Moin Akhtar ruled the hearts of millions in Pakistan and around the world for over four decades during his career as an actor.

The legendary comedian was a multi-talented artist with a beautiful voice and command over various languages. He was known for having a way with words, and wrote, directed and produced numerous shows which rose to fame.

Moin Akhtar was also a recipient of the highest civilian honours, the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

