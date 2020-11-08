close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

AFP
November 8, 2020

Bangladesh star Mahmudullah ruled out of PSL after testing positive for coronavirus

Sports

AFP
Sun, Nov 08, 2020
Mahmudullah Riyad. — AFP/Files

DHAKA: Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League playoffs after testing positive for the coronavirus, he said Sunday.

Mahmudullah was set to play in Pakistan's domestic tournament, which restarts next week after a break since March because of the virus.

"I was surprised by a positive result from my COVID-19 test," Mahmudullah told reporters before he was due to fly to Pakistan to join the Multan Sultans.

"I didn't have fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold," he said.

"I tested a second time and that also came out as positive."

Several Bangladesh cricketers — including former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Test opener Saif Hasan — have tested positive previously. They have since recovered.

Bangladesh has reported more than 400,000 virus infections and over 6,000 deaths since the epidemic erupted.

Latest News

More From Sports