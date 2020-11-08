'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic portrayed on magazine cover

'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic on Sunday informed her fans that she has featured on the cover of a widely-read Turkish magazine.

Using her Instagram account, the Halime Sultan actress shared a picture of the magazine cover for which she rocked a western outfit.



"Plain, Clear, Mysterious," read the cover story about the actress who played the iconic role of Seljuk warrior in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".





Esra played the role of Halime Hatun in "Ertugrul" which became a global hit.

The drama is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu language dubbing on the directives of the country's prime minister.



