close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2020

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic portrayed on magazine cover

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 08, 2020

'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic on Sunday informed her fans that she has featured on the cover of a widely-read Turkish magazine. 

Using her  Instagram account, the Halime Sultan actress shared a picture of the magazine cover for which she rocked a western outfit.

"Plain, Clear, Mysterious," read the cover story about the actress who played the iconic role of Seljuk warrior in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".


Esra played the role of Halime Hatun in "Ertugrul" which became a global hit.

The drama is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu language dubbing on the directives of the country's prime minister.


Latest News

More From Entertainment