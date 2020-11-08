'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic portrayed on magazine cover

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic on Sunday informed her fans that she has featured on the cover of a widely-read Turkish magazine.
Using her Instagram account, the Halime Sultan actress shared a picture of the magazine cover for which she rocked a western outfit.
"Plain, Clear, Mysterious," read the cover story about the actress who played the iconic role of Seljuk warrior in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
Esra played the role of Halime Hatun in "Ertugrul" which became a global hit.
The drama is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu language dubbing on the directives of the country's prime minister.