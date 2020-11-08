Megan Fox slammed for hiding away her ‘mom guilt’ and attacking ex Brian Austin Green

Former flames Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been engaged in a public feud ever since the former parted ways for a new beau, Machine Gun Kelly.

Following the Transformers actor’s recent lashing out at her ex-husband, many of the 90210 actor’s fans started coming forth to defend him and berate the diva instead.

Social media users highlighted how Fox’s rant against Green under his Halloween post showed how she had control issues.

"You just keep doing you and being a great father to your kids. And like others have said keep showing off those beautiful kiddos. Some ex’s just like to makes others lives awful. Don’t let her get to you,” wrote one user.

“And that’s amazing of you for not reacting or bad mouthing. She’s making herself look bad enough to the public eye,” they continued.

"Your kids mom feels her own guilt so she had to attack you. Yes divorces causes tension, but it’s never appropriate to use social media to reprimand the other parent. Hopefully she will grow up soon,” wrote another one.

“Sadly she’s too weak to allow public comments for real people to give her sound advice,” they added.