Priyanka Chopra's inspiring note on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' victory: 'Dream Big girls!'

Priyanka Chopra pens an inspiring note to mark Kamala Harris's incredible Vice Presidential win

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' groundbreaking win in the presidential election of the United States 2020.

The global icon penned an inspiring note on the occasion to mark Biden's win, as well as, Harris's incredible feat of making history as the first female Vice President of the US.

"America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function," Priyanka wrote via an Instagram post.



"It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!!" the White Tiger starlet added.







